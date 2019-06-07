Severe weather returns to the front range and plains

Today’s Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorm and isolated severe storms are likely along I-25 and east this afternoon into the evening. Hail and damaging winds are possible in these storms. Timing shows these storms starting after lunchtime along the I-25 corridor and continuing into the plains this evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 82; Low – 54. Through the morning, the sky will be sunny with a few clouds. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s through lunchtime and eventually to the low 80s later. Thunderstorms will develop after lunch and a few rounds are possible through the evening commute. Hail up to quarter size is possible in town with brief heavy rain also likely. Today may be a good day to keep the car in the garage after work. Tonight will be mostly clear, down to a cool 54°.

PUEBLO: High – 88; Low – 57. A hot day is in store for Pueblo, so make sure to wear the sunscreen and sunglasses. Take breaks in the shade and drink extra water if you work outside. The sky will be sunny to start with a few more clouds in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorm chances are back today, with a marginal risk for severe weather. These storms are possible in the afternoon hours, with hail and heavy rain being the main threats. Tonight will be calm and mostly clear.

CANON CITY: High – 85; Low – 56. A warm day is ahead for Canon City, with mid 80s on the forecast. Wear the sunscreen as there will be plenty of sun early on. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with minimal severe weather threat. Tonight will be mild, to the mid 50s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 75, Low – 46. Beautiful weather is in store with partly cloudy conditions and warm temperatures in the mid 70s today. But, thunderstorms are possible starting around noon, and remain possible through the afternoon hours. The severe weather threat includes the chance of small hail. This evening will be clear, perfect for a Friday night dinner.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s, Low – 50s. Thunderstorms are likely this afternoon north of Colorado Springs. These storms may become severe quickly, with hail and heavy rain being the main threats today. A few rounds are possible through the entire afternoon into the early evening. Be cautious on the evening commute between Colorado Springs and Denver. Warm, spring-like temperatures are expected, to the 70s.

PLAINS: High – 90s, Low –50s. The possibility of severe weather comes later into the afternoon and into the night, ending around 10 pm. Hail and damaging winds become a larger threat as storms mature as they head east into the plains. The thunderstorm activity will be widely scattered, but any storm may reach that severe criteria today. Before then, temperatures will climb quickly to the 90s, so drink extra water and apply sunscreen!

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High –70s, Low – 40s. A warm afternoon for southern Colorado into the 70s, but thunderstorms are possible early in the afternoon hours. Both Walsenburg and Trinidad are under the marginal risk of severe weather, with damaging hail and heavy rain a possibility. The evening hours are looking more dry for your Friday night plans.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Saturday is still trending dry for most of the day, with highs in the 80s and 90s. Late Saturday night, a cold front arrives and brings a cool and rainy Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible overnight Saturday, some may be strong along this frontal boundary. Temperatures will drop about 20 degrees from Saturday into Sunday. Into next week, thunderstorms are possible each afternoon.