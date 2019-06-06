Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

More thunderstorms are possible across the southern mountains this afternoon, with more limited coverage along and east of I-25. The area of energy that has fueled thunderstorms this week will be retreating to the east, leaving drier conditions overall. Heavy rain and small hail are possible for the mountains, especially Woodland Park to Canon City.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 78; Low – 54. Showers and storms are expected to be more sparse today, but an evening isolated thunderstorm is still possible. Through the bulk of the day, the sky will be sunny with a few clouds. Temperatures will climb to the low 70s through lunchtime and eventually to the upper 70s later. Tonight will be mostly clear, down to a cool 54°.

PUEBLO: High – 82; Low – 55. A nice and warm day is ahead for Pueblo, with highs climbing to the low 80s after a cool start in the 50s. The sky will be sunny to start with a few more clouds in the afternoon hours. Thunderstorm chances are limited today, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out for the evening, especially eastern Pueblo County.

CANON CITY: High – 79; Low – 56. Showers and storms are possible off and on from the afternoon through the evening across Canon City. Showers will develop afternoon in the mountainous terrain and impact Canon City with small hail and brief heavy rain. Before then, temperatures will climb nicely into the upper 70s.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 68, Low – 45. Showers and thunderstorms are expected from the afternoon to the evening hours. While there could be some heavy rain, hail will likely stay below severe criteria (quarter size). Between showers, the sky will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s in Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s, Low – 50s. In general, a clear day is in store with highs in the 70s. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible, especially on Monument Hill. Expect brief heavy rain and small hail with this isolated activity.

PLAINS: High – 80s, Low –50s. A dry and sunny day is likely for the eastern plains today. Highs will make it to the mid-80s with a light southwest wind. Grab the sunscreen today if you are working outside, the UV index will be higher.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High –60s, Low – 40s. A nice start to the day is expected with sunshine and increasing clouds through the afternoon. More rain is possible today, during the late afternoon and early evening hours. After yesterday’s flash flood conditions on the Spring Creek, another batch of heavy rain may prompt more flooding today. Be weather aware again in burn scar areas. Temperatures will be nice in the 60s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

More widespread thunderstorms are likely Friday, with severe weather possible, favoring the eastern Plains. Saturday is still trending dry for most of the day, with highs in the 80s, up to the 90s in Pueblo. Late Saturday night, a cold front arrives and bring a cool and rainy Sunday. Temperatures will drop about 20 degrees from Saturday into Sunday. Into next week, thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday evening.