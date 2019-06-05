Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Very moist and wet air is already in southern Colorado this morning, but more moisture will get pushed into the state through the afternoon. This abundant moisture and energy from an upper level low pressure system will combine to bring strong thunderstorms back into the region from the late morning through the early evening. Scattered severe storms are possible across the plains today with high flooding concerns in and around the southern mountains. Burn scar flooding is very likely today, especially for the Spring and Junkins burn scars.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 72; Low – 51. Showers and storms are expected off and on from the afternoon through the early evening. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, and hail ranging from pea to nickel in size. Pockets of street flooding are possible if several rounds of heavy rain hit the same parts of town are hit multiple times through the day. Any rain this evening would likely be much lighter and weaker.

PUEBLO: High – 78; Low – 55. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon but guidance through the morning is pointing to storms possibly waiting until this evening to pass through town. Any storm today or this evening could be strong to severe with heavy rain, lightning and even small hail a possibility. Storms during the day would be stronger than any storms that pass through in the evening.

CANON CITY: High – 74; Low – 55. Showers and storms are possible off and on from the afternoon through the evening across Canon City, but some of the heaviest rain and biggest flooding concerns are actually west into the mountains. Small hail and heavy rain is possible over Canon City and the surrounding towns in the afternoon with weaker storms into the evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 64, Low – 43. Showers and thunderstorms are expected from the afternoon to the evening hours. While there could be some heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms, severe weather and flooding is not expected in Woodland Park or the surrounding towns in Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s, Low – 40s. Showers and thunderstorms will show up off and on from the afternoon to the evening hours. There could be some storms that are strong to severe in the afternoon with lightning, heavy rain and small hail as the main storm threats. Any rain this evening should be much lighter and weaker.

PLAINS: High – 80s, Low –50s. Strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon scattered across the plains. Some of the heaviest rain will occur through Las Animas County in the afternoon with much more scattered storms spreading out through Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa counties. Large hail, heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds are the biggest storm concerns through the afternoon. Any rain this evening should be much lighter and non-severe.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High –70s, Low – 40s. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be happening from the late morning in the mountains west of the southern I-25 corridor and then in and around the I-25 corridor from the afternoon to the evening hours. Strong to severe storms are possible over Walsenburg, Trinidad, and the surrounding towns through the afternoon with weaker storms this evening. The heaviest rain and largest flooding concerns are over the southern mountains west of Walsenburg and Trinidad, especially near the Spring burn scar. Be very aware of flooding concerns through the afternoon, especially for La Veta and Walsenburg.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Thunderstorm chances return on Thursday and Friday, with severe weather possible across most of the region in the afternoon. As of now, Saturday looks like a completely dry day across southern Colorado with strong sunshine and very warm temperatures. A cold front Saturday night is going to shave around 20 degrees off the temperatures for Sunday with widespread rain through Sunday afternoon. Next week looks drier with isolated storm chances.