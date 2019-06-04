Storms, some of which could be strong, return this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Another day for storms across southern Colorado but with a lower chance for severe weather across the region. We’ll have enough warmth and moisture to generate large thunderstorms this afternoon, but severe weather seems mostly contained to the southeast plains, specifically Las Animas and Baca County. Several strong storms are possible through El Paso County this afternoon, but lightning and small hail seem like the main threats from storms. Any rain in the region should push east into Kansas or dry up early this evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 78; Low – 50. Sunny skies in the morning with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Storms are expected through the afternoon, and we could see several of them become quite strong, especially east of I-25. Pea to dime sized hail, heavy rain, and lighting are the biggest threats from storms today.

PUEBLO: High – 86; Low – 55. Mostly sunny skies nearly all day with building clouds in the afternoon. Isolated and scattered storms are expected through the afternoon, and while severe weather is not expected, strong storms with lightning and pea to nickel sized hail are a possibility.

CANON CITY: High – 82; Low – 56. Mostly sunny skies nearly all day with building clouds in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Storms are possible in the afternoon and while they shouldn’t be severe, small hail and lightning are a possibility.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 68, Low – 43. Building cloud cover into the afternoon with scattered showers and storms off and on from the afternoon to the end of the day. Storms could be strong with lightning, heavy rain and even small hail, but severe weather is not expected.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s, Low – 40s. Sunny skies in the morning with building cloud cover in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon, some of which could be quite strong. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain, small hail, and lightning are all possibilities through the end of the day.

PLAINS: High – 80/90s, Low –50s. Strong to severe storms are possible today, especially for anyone living in Otero, Las Animas and Baca counties. Storms will move east away from I-25 through the plains in the afternoon, leaving the Colorado border to Kansas around 6 pm tonight. The strongest storms with large hail and strong winds seem to be focused in eastern Las Animas and Baca counties in the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s, Low – 50s. Mostly sunny skies through the morning with building cloud cover in the afternoon. Isolated and scattered storms are possible through the afternoon, starting in the around the high terrain such as the Raton Mesa and pushing east and northeast. Severe weather is not expected but we could still see large storms with small hail and lightning.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Wednesday looks like a very wet day across southern Colorado with heavy, widespread rain through the afternoon and the potential for flooding across fresh burn scars. Storms become more scattered and isolated by Thursday and Friday with mostly dry skies across the region by Saturday.