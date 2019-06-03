Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Storm chances return this afternoon with severe weather very likely across the eastern plains. Isolated and scattered storms will develop near the mountains and push into the I-25 corridor early this afternoon, but the biggest thunderstorms are expected to develop east towards Otero and Bent counties, becoming severe as they enter Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties. Large hail and strong winds are the largest threats for storms on the eastern plains, storms in the mountains and along the I-25 corridor are expected to stay non-severe. Any rain today will dry up overnight and lead us into a nice morning for Tuesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 82; Low – 51. Sunny skies in the morning with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Isolated and scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and early this evening. Small hail is a possibility with thunderstorms today, along with lightning, thunder and brief heavy rain.

PUEBLO: High – 88; Low – 54. Mostly sunny skies nearly all day with building clouds in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Small hail is a possibility with thunderstorms today, along with lightning, thunder and brief heavy rain.

CANON CITY: High – 86; Low – 55. Mostly sunny skies nearly all day with building clouds in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Small hail is a possibility with thunderstorms today, along with lightning, thunder and brief heavy rain.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 74, Low – 44. Building cloud cover into the afternoon with scattered showers and storms off and on from the afternoon to the early evening. Storms will likely start near and over Woodland Park and then push east towards El Paso county with no severe weather expected.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s, Low – 40s. Sunny skies in the morning with building cloud cover in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon with any rain ending early this evening. Small hail and lightning are possible within any storms today.

PLAINS: High – 90s, Low –50s. Strong to severe storms are possible today, likely starting around the Raton Mesa and spreading east and northeast through the plains. Eastern Bent county, but primarily Baca, Prowers, and Kiowa counties are the most likely areas for severe weather today. Large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain are the biggest threats from severe storms. An isolated tornado will also be possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s, Low – 50s. Mostly sunny skies through the morning with building cloud cover in the afternoon. Isolated and scattered storms are possible through the afternoon, starting in the around the high terrain such as the Raton Mesa and pushing east and northeast. Severe weather is not expected from Walsenburg to Trinidad.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Daily rain and storm chances exist through southern Colorado from today through Friday. The wettest days of the week seem to be on Wednesday and Thursday, as an upper-level low pressure system crosses by southern Colorado. Temperatures will remain very warm today and tomorrow, but we’ll see cooler weather by Wednesday and Thursday. Drier weather is trying to return by Saturday and Sunday.