Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Low pressure over southern California and high pressure over Texas is going to keep pushing moisture and energy right into southern Colorado, meaning we’ll see near daily thunderstorm chances for the next few days. Temperatures will be the warmest we’ve seen all week with highs back in the 70s and 80s across the region. Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the Pikes Peak region this afternoon with a few isolated storms down around the Raton Ridge area. Any rain we see today will quickly disappear this evening and leave us with a mild and dry night.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 74; Low – 49. Sunny skies in the morning with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Storms are expected through the city in the afternoon, starting around 2 pm, and ending pretty quickly in the evening with dry skies after 8 pm.

PUEBLO: High – 82; Low – 51. Mostly sunny skies nearly all day with just a few more clouds in the afternoon. Dry skies are expected all day even though a few thunderstorms are possible out west of town, closer to the Wet mountains.

CANON CITY: High – 79; Low – 52. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as the day goes on through Canon City. A few thunderstorms are possible in northern Fremont County across the mountains but Canon City is likely to stay dry all day and evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 66, Low – 41. Building cloud cover into the afternoon with scattered showers and storms off and on from the afternoon to the early evening. Storms will likely start near and over Woodland Park and then push east towards El Paso county with no severe weather expected.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s, Low – 30s. Sunny skies in the morning with building cloud cover in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected off and on from the morning to the early evening across the Tri-Lake region, starting around 1 pm and finishing by 6 to 7 pm. No severe weather is expected but in the strongest storms, pea-sized hail is possible.

PLAINS: High – 80s, Low –50s. Mostly sunny skies all day with very warm air and a light breeze through the afternoon. Dry skies are expected for all areas east of El Paso and Pueblo county with only a few showers possible in Las Animas County along the Raton Ridge east of the Mesa.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s, Low – 40s. Mostly sunny skies through the morning with building cloud cover in the afternoon. Isolated storms are possible around the Raton Ridge and mesa in the afternoon, so Trinidad has a better chance for rain compared to Walsenburg.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Storms are possible again Saturday afternoon, mainly in the Pikes Peak region leaving Pueblo and areas south and east mostly dry in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb through the weekend with 70s and 80s sticking around through next week. We’ll see more widespread but isolated thunderstorms from Sunday through Monday of next week with a few severe storms possible on the plains Sunday afternoon.