Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Gusty north winds are pushing moist and cold air into southern Colorado from Denver and the mountains to our north. This has generated some fog in the mountain areas as well as a few early morning snowflakes. Most of the rain or snow will wait until the afternoon to start falling. Rain will first begin to fall in Teller and El Paso County and then spread south through the southern mountains and across the plains this evening. No severe weather is expected for any part of southern Colorado. Woodland Park could see accumulating snow this evening, but only a trace to 2 inches is expected by Thursday morning, and most of that would be in the grass.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 57; Low – 40. Periods of rain lasting from the late morning through the afternoon, slowly drying out into the evening with completely dry skies by midnight. Colorado Springs should just see rain today with no severe weather, but on the far north side of town near Monument rain could be mixed with snow after 8 pm with no accumulation.

PUEBLO: High – 66; Low – 44. Sunny skies in the morning with building clouds into the afternoon. Rain will likely start falling around the mid-afternoon and continue off and on through the evening hours with dry skies after 10 pm.

CANON CITY: High – 61; Low – 42. Building cloud cover through the day with rain falling from the early afternoon through the evening hours with dry skies by 10 to 11 pm. There could be areas that see snow at the end of the day and this evening, mainly in the mountains around town and west towards Cotopaxi and Texas Creek.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 46, Low – 32. Flurries possible through the morning with rain being mixed with snow at times through the afternoon. Rain will turn back into snow at the end of the day through the evening hours but with only minor accumulations in the grass. Between a trace to 2″ is expected this evening.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s, Low – 30s. Building clouds to an overcast day through the morning with a stray sprinkle in the early morning hours. Most of the rain will wait until lunch and then fall off and on through the afternoon and into the evening hours. There could be some snow mixed with rain this evening, mainly anytime after 8 pm but with no real accumulation expected.

PLAINS: High – 60s, Low – 40s. Mostly sunny and windy through the morning with slowly building cloud cover into the afternoon. Rain and showers will try and push east out of the I-25 corridor in the plains late in the day with better scattered coverage this evening. No severe weather is expected with any rain today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 50s, Low – 30s. Building cloud cover into the afternoon with scattered showers moving out of the mountains and through Walsenburg to Trinidad. Rain will likely start showing up around the early afternoon and last off and on into the evening.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Scattered and isolated showers are left on Thursday with more isolated weather sticking around through Friday. If you’re going to the airforce academy you’ll need to bring some rain gear just in case as we are expecting showers in the afternoon. The weekend will warm up dramatically with temperatures back in the 70s and a few 80s.