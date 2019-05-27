Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today is a day of remembrance and for most of southern Colorado, the weather should be wonderful. Storms are possible in the Pikes Peak region today, mainly El Paso County from Colorado Springs east to the county border. Storms will likely start on the west and central side of Colorado Springs and then grow larger on the east side of town, especially by Black Forest and Falcon. Severe chances for storms are low today but we could still see small hail ranging from pea to nickel size with heavy rain and lightning. All other areas across the region look dry, warm and windy through the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 72; Low – 42. Dry through the morning but thunderstorms are possible between 1 to 4 pm, first developing across the west and central part of town and then moving and growing to the east. Storms look non-severe but non-damaging pea to nickel size hail is possible especially on the east side of town and near Black Forest and Falcon. Storms will be gone by 4 to 5 pm and leave us with a dry evening.

PUEBLO: High – 82; Low – 45. Mostly sunny to start the day with partly cloudy skies to finish. Pueblo should stay dry today with warm and strong winds through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High – 74; Low – 43. Mostly sunny to start the day with partly cloudy skies to finish. Canon City looks to stay dry today with a stronger breeze through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 62, Low – 32. Building cloud cover into the afternoon with a stronger breeze in the second half of the day and only a small chance for rain, mainly east away from town.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s, Low – 30s. Dry in the morning but thunderstorms are possible from 1 to 3 pm this afternoon. Storms are likely to stay non-severe but lightning and pea-sized hail are both possible. Storms will quickly leave by 4 to 5 pm and leave us with a dry evening.

PLAINS: High – 80s, Low – 40s. Mostly sunny, hot, and windy through the afternoon with a mild evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s, Low – 40s. Mostly sunny, warm and windy through the afternoon with dry and breezy conditions overnight.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

This week looks active with decreasing temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday and then warming into the weekend. Rain returns tomorrow with strong winds as a cold front kicks temperatures about 10 to 12 degrees cooler than today. Wednesday is the wettest and coolest day in the forecast, with a rain and snow mixture possible in and around the mountains, like over Teller County. The weather will improve by the weekend with Saturday and Sunday looking dry for now.