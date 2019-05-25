A Seasonal Start to Your Holiday Weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny for your Saturday with seasonal afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph. Slight chance for Thunderstorms in the far Eastern Plains in Baca and Prowers counties. Tonight, clear and cool with lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will bring a shift in the winds with warmer afternoon temps and windy conditions. Highs in the upper 70s for the Springs and lower 80s for Pueblo with winds 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40mph.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 73; Low – 40. Mostly sunny and pleasant.

PUEBLO: High – 80; Low – 81. Sunny and Warm.

CANON CITY: High – 77; Low – 41. Sunny skies with afternoon clouds as well as light winds and warm temps.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 63; Low – 67. Mostly clear and seasonal.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 30s. Sunny skies with afternoon clouds, light and warm temperatures.

PLAINS: High – 70/80s; Low – 40s. Mostly sunny skies with light winds. Slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms near the Kansas Border.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Sunny skies with afternoon clouds.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Your Memorial Day Monday looks great! A little cooler than Sunday, but still seasonal with highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday bring some disturbances to the state as highs fall back into the 50s and 60s with chances for afternoon showers and thunder, but we’ll rebound quickly for next weekend with temperatures soaring back into the 70s and 80s.