Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

Today’s Forecast:
After a week filled with rain, snow, and heavy cloud cover, we FINALLY have some sunshine back in the forecast! The sun will be out in the morning and stay strong through most of the day, only being blocked by a few clouds in the afternoon across the Pikes Peak region. The winds will pick up in the afternoon but gusts should stay in the 20 mph range. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with lows falling back into the lower 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 69; Low – 42. Mostly sunny and warm with just a few clouds and a stronger wind through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 76; Low – 44. Mostly sunny, warm and windy through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High – 72; Low – 43. Mostly sunny, warm and breezy through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 58, Low – 35. Mostly sunny, mild and breezy with some cloud cover in the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s, Low – 40s. Mostly sunny and warm with just a few clouds and a stronger wind through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High – 80s, Low – 40s. Mostly sunny, warm and windy through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s, Low – 30s. Mostly sunny, warm and windy through the afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:
The weekend looks awesome with plenty of sunshine across the region and dry skies! We’re going to see pretty strong winds on Sunday and Monday, but Saturday should just be more of a stiff breeze through the afternoon. A few showers are possible Sunday afternoon but that chance looks slim and we should plan on a mostly dry day. The next rain chance arrives Tuesday with a few showers possible on Wednesday.

Sam Schreier

Sam Schreier

Sam Schreier is a meteorologist at KOAA in Colorado Springs Email: sschreier@koaa.com
More Weather
Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

4:58 am
Periods of drizzle and showers today, gorgeous through the weekend

Periods of drizzle and showers today, gorgeous through the weekend

5:40 am
A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

6:20 am
Current Radar
More from KOAA Weather
Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend
Weather

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

The sunshine returns to southern Colorado today with a great weekend to follow.

Periods of drizzle and showers today, gorgeous through the weekend
Weather

Periods of drizzle and showers today, gorgeous through the weekend

Periods of drizzle and light rain today with a gorgeous weekend just around the corner

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning
Weather

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

Cloudy, breezy and cool with showers returning to the Pikes Peak area later today and tonight.

Scroll to top
Skip to content