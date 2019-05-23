Periods of drizzle and showers today, gorgeous through the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for another cloudy, gloomy, cold and at times, wet day across southern Colorado. Rain will be light for most of the day and more of a drizzle or light shower through the morning, with a few flurries mixed in across northern El Paso County and Teller County. We’ll likely see a break in the drizzle and rain for a few hours around lunchtime, but a the end of the afternoon a few more showers will likely hop out of the mountains and over I-25. The winds could be strong at times today, sometimes with gusts around 30 mph. The skies will dry out tonight and we’ll clear the clouds, allowing for a dry and sunny Friday!.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 46; Low – 36. Periods of drizzle and a few flurries across the north side of town through the morning with a break in the moisture around lunch and more showers at the end of the day.

PUEBLO: High – 54; Low – 37. Periods of drizzle possible through the morning but dry around lunch and a few more showers back at the end of the day.

CANON CITY: High – 49; Low – 36. Periods of drizzle possible through the morning but dry around lunch and a few more showers back at the end of the day.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 42, Low – 29. Periods of drizzle, fog and even a few flurries through the morning with drier skies by lunch and then a few showers mixed with flurries by the mid-afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s, Low – 30s. Periods of drizzle, fog and even a few flurries through the morning with drier skies by lunch and then a few showers mixed with flurries by the mid to late afternoon.

PLAINS: High – 50s, Low – 40s. Showers are possible across the plains in the morning with warm airlifting out of Mexico, but if we don’t get any morning rain we should stay mostly dry today, especially through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 50s, Low – 30s. A few areas of drizzle are possible in the morning but mostly just a day for cloudy, gloomy skies and strong winds.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The weekend is looking AMAZING and DRY! Friday is the start of our glorious weather and it stays pretty nice all the way through Monday. The sun will stay out strong from Friday through Sunday, with more clouds coming back on Monday. The next chance for rain and thunderstorms happens on Tuesday of next week, with a few showers lasting into Wednesday.