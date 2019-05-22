A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

Today’s Forecast:

Cloudy today, especially in the Pikes Peak region, but with more of a mix of sunshine through the early afternoon. Most of southern Colorado will stay dry today, but in the Pikes Peak region this afternoon, showers are possible. Teller County has the best chance of seeing rain and a touch of snow today and this evening, but at least a few showers look to run through the north side of Colorado Springs to Monument. Rain is going to become more widespread tonight after midnight through Thursday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 55; Low – 37. Cloudy in the morning and chilly with a stronger afternoon wind. Showers are possible in the afternoon on the north and east sides of town, and then again this evening. Rain looks to return after midnight and last through Thursday morning.

PUEBLO: High – 66; Low – 41. A mix of clouds and sunshine today with a stronger afternoon wind and dry skies expected all day. Showers are possible after midnight tonight through Thursday morning.

CANON CITY: High – 62; Low – 40. A mix of clouds and sunshine today with a breezy afternoon wind and dry skies expected all day. Showers are possible after midnight tonight through Thursday morning.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 48, Low – 29. Cloudy and cold today with showers, possibly mixed with snow, likely in the afternoon and then again this evening. Light snow showers are likely overnight to Thursday morning but with accumulations today through Thursday morning staying at or under one inch.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s, Low – 30s. Cloudy, breezy and cold today with afternoon and evening showers. There could be light snow mixed in with rain today and tonight, but little new accumulation is expected today through Thursday morning.

PLAINS: High – 70s, Low – 40s. Way more sunshine across the plains today with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. We’ll stay dry but breezy today, with light showers possible Thursday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s, Low – 30s. A mix of clouds and sun today with dry skies and stronger afternoon winds. Showers will return tonight after midnight and last through Thursday morning.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain will last mostly through Thursday morning across southern Colorado, but we could still see some afternoon and evening rain. The weekend looks amazing with mostly sunny skies from Friday through Saturday, and only partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will soar into the 70s and 80s from the weekend to early next week. The next chance for rain occurs next Monday and Tuesday.