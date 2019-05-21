Heavy snow and rain through the morning

Today’s Forecast:

The second round of rain and snow moved back through southern Colorado overnight and will continue to fall through Tuesday morning. Periods of heavy snow, especially in and around El Paso and Teller counties, will lead to difficult morning commutes as heavy snow falls on already icy roads. Strong winds in the morning will reduce visibility for any area seeing snow or even rain, with hydroplaning a danger in and around Pueblo and Canon City. Drier skies will slowly return through the afternoon, although a few scattered showers may be left behind in a few areas. Tonight we’ll see the winds die down with dry skies and low temps falling into the low to mid-30s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 44; Low – 32. Heavy snow and strong winds will continue to fall through the morning and slowly taper off through lunch. The afternoon should be mostly dry, although an isolated shower is possible with decreasing winds through the evening. Temperatures tonight will drop to or below freezing across the central and north sides of town.

PUEBLO: High – 54; Low – 35. Heavy rain and strong winds in the morning will be accompanied with areas of snow, mainly outside of town closer to Fremont County. Heavy rain could lead to hydroplaning through the morning commutes. Drier skies and lighter winds are expected through the evening with lows staying above freezing.

CANON CITY: High – 56; Low – 36. Rain and snow will fall across town through the morning hours, slowly drying out around lunchtime. There could be pockets of slick roads, especially outside of Canon City in higher elevation areas, but hydroplaning is the biggest concern for the morning commute. Temperatures should stay above freezing tonight with lighter winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 41, Low – 26. Moderate to heavy snow is expected through the morning hours with wet overnight roads likely freezing and then getting snow on top. Slick and dangerous commutes are to be expected through the morning with drier conditions and lighter winds taking over towards lunch. Tonight we’ll stay mostly dry other than a stray flurry in the early evening with lighter winds and temps below freezing.

TRI-LAKES: High – 30s, Low – 20s. Strong winds and moderate to heavy snow are expected in and around the Tri-Lakes region this morning, with freezing temperatures overnight turning wet roads to ice. Snow will continue through the morning and slowly let up through lunch. We should be mostly dry through the afternoon but this evening a stray snow shower is possible with lighter winds and temperatures down below freezing.

PLAINS: High – 50s, Low – 30s. Strong winds and periods of heavy rain are expected through the plains with snow up north near the Palmer Divide through the mid-morning. Most of the region east of El Paso and Pueblo county will just see morning rain, some of it heavy at times, with strong winds that will decrease through the afternoon. Tonight we’ll see temperatures stay above freezing under a mix of clouds and clear skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 50s, Low – 30s. A mix of rain and snow will fall through the morning with the heaviest snow expected over the mountains west of I-25 and around the Raton Mesa. Snow will turn back to rain through the morning and lift northeast out of the region with decreasing winds through the day. Tonight we’ll see temperatures dip down just above freezing.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Wednesday will be cloudy, breezy and dry during the day with highs back in the 50s and 60s. Late Wednesday night after midnight showers and some snow will return to the region and last into Thursday morning. Most of the major population areas will see light rain, but Woodland Park and most of Teller County could see light snow through Thursday morning. Friday through the weekend look dry and much warmer with highs back in the 70s.