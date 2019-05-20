Strong storms possible today with snow Tuesday morning

Today’s Forecast:

Periods of heavy fog and drizzle will try and develop across parts of El Paso County this morning, but most of the I-25 corridor and plains are expected to stay dry through the morning. As strong easterly winds increase today, giving us upslope flow, storms and showers are expected to spread from the eastern mountains to the I-25 corridor, and then east across the plains. Isolated severe storms are possible this afternoon in the plains for areas mainly east of La Junta and down into Baca County. A few strong storms could develop through Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but more than anything we’re just expecting periods of heavy rain, lightning and thunder with small hail possible over Colorado Springs.

Snow Tonight & Tuesday Morning:

Late today, tonight and tomorrow morning, snow returns to the forecast, mainly over the southern mountains but also through El Paso and Teller counties. Snowfall could be heavy at times Tuesday morning and will likely hamper morning commutes. Most snowfall accumulations are expected to stay in the grass through Tuesday morning, but there will likely be plenty of slick mountain and high elevation roads in and around Teller County. Again while there will be some snow tonight in Teller County and possibly over Monument Hill, most of the snow seems to want to fall Tuesday morning during the morning commute.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 54; Low – 36. Dense fog and some drizzle across parts of town in the morning with thunderstorms and rain returning from lunch through the afternoon. Strong storms with heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and even small hail are possible today, but non-severe weather is more likely. We’ll get periods of dry skies tonight with snow falling across town Tuesday morning and accumulating mostly in the grass from Woodmen Road north to Monument. South of Woodmen a dusting in the grass is expected, but closer to the mountains up to an inch may fall. North of Woodmen between 0.5 to 2 inches is possible in the grass, most of this all falling Tuesday morning.

PUEBLO: High – 65; Low – 40. Cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms developing around lunch and lasting off and on from the afternoon through the evening hours. Storms could be strong to severe today with lightning and heavy rain as the biggest threats. Rain will return tomorrow morning but with no snow expected across town.

CANON CITY: High – 61; Low – 37. Showers and thunderstorms develop around lunchtime around Canon City and lasting through the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Snow is possible west of town and across the mountains surrounding Canon City, and while snow could fall across the city, no accumulation is expected.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 46, Low – 27. Showers develop off and on through the morning with more consistent rain turning slowly to snow from the evening through Tuesday morning. Snowfall will be heavy at times tonight and then again Tuesday morning, leading to slick early morning drives and snow covered side and mountain roads. Snow accumulation through Tuesday morning of 2 to 5 inches is expected.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s, Low – 30s. Thick fog and some drizzle through the morning will turn to rain through the late morning and slowly turn to periods of rain and snow this evening through tomorrow morning. Snowfall could be heavy at times tonight but mostly tomorrow morning. Accumulations are expected to be low in the Tri-Lakes region, with 1 to 3 inches expected through Tuesday morning mostly in the grass and some snow and slush collecting on I-25 through the morning commute.

PLAINS: High – 60s, Low – 40s. Cloudy, windy and strong to severe thunderstorms are all possible especially in the afternoon today. Overnight we’ll see many periods of dry weather with scattered off and on showers and thunderstorms, but most of the rain will come Tuesday morning. If storms become severe in the afternoon, mainly for areas by La Junta and east to Lamar and down to Springfield, we could see large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes. Heavier rain is expected Tuesday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s, Low – 40s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible from Walsenburg to Trinidad around lunch and then off and on through the afternoon and evening. Several models are trying to place a dry slot over Trinidad, meaning we may see extended periods of no rain south of Walsenburg. We’ll see periods of rain through the afternoon and overnight hours, but the more consistent rain is likely Tuesday morning with no snow accumulations expected.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain and snow will fall heavy at times through Tuesday morning, with very strong winds out of the north gusting into the 30 to 40 mph range. Generally drier skies are expected Tuesday afternoon with lighter winds and clearing skies into Tuesday night. Warmer and mostly dry skies are expected from Wednesday through the weekend, although a few showers are possible late Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the Pikes Peak region.