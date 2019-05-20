Periods of rain and snow tonight through Tuesday morning

Tonight’s Forecast:

Periods of snow but mostly rain will fall across southern Colorado through the end of the day Monday. We’ll see snow slowly spread across the mountains and northern El Paso County overnight through Tuesday morning. Freezing and below freezing temperatures tonight could cause icing issues, especially in Teller County and around Monument Hill. Side streets will be more of a concern for ice and snow accumulation than I-25, but caution should be taken on all overnight drives tonight, especially as you go up in elevation.

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Rain and heavy snow will fall from Tuesday morning to lunch, slowly tapering off and drying out through Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall will be heaviest over northern El Paso and Teller Counties in the morning, leading to slow commutes from low visibility and deteriorating road conditions. It’s entirely possible several side roads, and even I-25, could have snow falling on top of the ice, so extra drive time should be taken Tuesday morning.

Below are expected snow totals from tonight through Tuesday morning. Most accumulation will be in the grass and side streets as I-25 will stay warm enough to melt a large amount of the snow that falls on the pavement.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 33, High – 44. A mix of rain and snow across town through the afternoon with any daytime snow accumulation limited to a dusting across grassy areas in the north half of town. Rain will turn to snow across all of Colorado Springs overnight and last through Tuesday morning.

PUEBLO: Low – 39, High – 55. Rain and thunderstorms continue in waves off and on through the end of the day, overnight tonight and through Tuesday morning. Snow levels will come very close to Pueblo but it’s more likely we’ll just see rain over town.

CANON CITY: Low – 36, High – 54. Showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on overnight through Tuesday morning. Snow will likely fall over town Tuesday morning, but with little to no accumulation expected other than a dusting in grassy areas. Snow totals closer to an inch are more likely in the higher areas in and around town.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 25, High – 35. Periods of rain and snow through the end of the day Monday will turn into moderate to heavy snow tonight through Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations will stack up between 4 to 8 inches, mostly in the grass but with some coverage on highway 24. Icy roads could be an issue with temperatures dropping below freezing tonight.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 20s, High – 30s. Rain and snow showers will continue off and on through Tuesday morning with a switch to mainly snow happening after 7 pm tonight. Snow could be heavy at times and with temperatures falling below freezing, icy roads are a large possibility. Very slick commutes should be expected on all side streets Tuesday morning. I-25 over Monument Hill could turn snow covered and slick through Tuesday morning.

PLAINS: Low – 40s, High – 50s. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the plains this afternoon with scattered light showers through the overnight hours. There will be plenty of times overnight where no rain falls. Heavy rain will take over Tuesday morning with plenty of lightning and thunder embedded in the rain.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 30s, High – 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fall through the end of Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning. There could be some snow over areas like Walsenburg Tuesday morning, but no accumulation over a dusting in the grass is expected.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain and snow will taper off Tuesday afternoon with dry but cloudy skies through Tuesday night. Temperatures will stay chilly under strong northerly wind and heavy cloud cover, but warmer air will start to return from Wednesday through the end of the week. We could still see a few showers late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, mostly in and around the mountains of the Pikes Peak region. 70s and dry skies are back by the weekend!