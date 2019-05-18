Cool with showers off and on through the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Chilly air arrived in southern Colorado overnight with many places waking up this morning in the 30s. We’re going to bring a stronger wind through the afternoon with heavier cloud cover as the day goes on. Showers and thunderstorms are possible today, first in and around the mountains then across the I-25 corridor and adjacent plains to the east. Tonight we’ll dry out with a very chilly evening as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 59; Low – 37. Building cloud cover with showers possible off and on through the afternoon. Some lightning and thunder is possible, especially east of the city.

PUEBLO: High – 66; Low – 40. Building cloud cover and stronger afternoon winds. Thundershowers are possible in the afternoon but chances of rain actually hitting the ground over town remain small.

CANON CITY: High – 62; Low – 38. Building clouds with a breezy afternoon wind and chilly afternoon temperatures. Rain and thundershower chances are best over the mountains but stray showers could fall over town in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 47, Low – 30. Cloudy and cold today with rain and even some snow possible in and around town from the mid-morning to the early afternoon. Woodland Park is more likely to see rain instead of snow, but snow will be falling in the surrounding mountains and possibly out towards Cripple Creek, but with no accumulation.

TRI-LAKES: High – 50s, Low – 30s. Building clouds today with cool high temperatures and a stronger afternoon breeze. Scattered showers and a bit of thunder are possible from the late morning through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High – 70s, Low – 40s. Sunny skies are slowly replaced with cloud cover as the day goes on and stronger winds are expected in the afternoon. Scattered and isolated showers are possible for all areas east of El Paso and Pueblo counties, but the chance for most areas to stay dry is higher.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s, Low – 30s. Clouds and wind both build through the afternoon with isolated showers possible off and on through the afternoon, although rain chances are much better west towards the mountains.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Sunday is going to be dry, windy and mild but next week still looks quite active. Our long term modeling is having a very difficult time knowing if we’ll have rain or snow next week. One model says we stay dry, the other says we get rain and snow. Knowing the set up of this system, it’s more likely we’ll see at least some rain and snow from Monday to Tuesday, with drier weather to follow from Wednesday through Friday. We will have a much better idea of how much rain or snow is coming by Sunday when our weather modeling can pull in more data and produce more accurate results. Stick with us and we’ll keep you updated!