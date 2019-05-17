Strong winds today lead us into a cooler weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Cooler air and STRONG afternoon winds are the biggest impacts in today’s forecast. We’ll start with calm winds along the interstate and across the mountains, but as the day goes on, wind gusts will push into the 40 if not 50 mph range. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in and around the Front Range mountains through Teller and Fremont Counties, as well as the northern Sangres and Wets, but most major towns are expected to stay dry. Tonight the winds will lighten up and we’ll drop our overnight lows into the 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 74; Low – 40. A mix of sunshine and clouds today with very windy conditions through the afternoon with wind gusts maxing out in the 40 mph range.

PUEBLO: High – 82; Low – 44. Sunnier skies across Pueblo today with scattered cloud cover in the afternoon and wind gusts maxing out in the 40 mph range.

CANON CITY: High – 72; Low – 41. A mix of sunshine and clouds today with scattered showers in the mountains northwest of town but dry skies across Canon City and afternoon winds gusting to the 30 mph range.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 59, Low – 31. Partly sunny today with a stronger breeze through the afternoon and gusts in the 20 mph range. Scattered showers are most likely in the mountains around town but a stray thundershower could still run through town.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s, Low – 30s. A mix of sunshine and clouds today with very windy conditions through the afternoon with wind gusts maxing out in the 30 mph range.

PLAINS: High – 80s, Low – 40s. Very warm the farther east you go into the plains this afternoon with gusty winds in the morning, but more so into the afternoon. Wind gusts in the afternoon will max out into the 40 to 50 mph range.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s, Low – 30s. Sunnier skies across Walsenburg and Trinidad today with scattered cloud cover in the afternoon and wind gusts maxing out in the 40 mph range.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The weekend is looking cool with showers in and around the Pikes Peak region and mountains. Colorado Springs will probably see a few showers across town, but Pueblo and the plains to the east of El Paso and Pueblo counties will likely stay dry. Sunday looks windy and dry, but the bigger story is the rain and snow coming next week.

Rain arrives first Monday afternoon and leaves the region Tuesday mid-morning. Rain will turn to snow Monday night through Tuesday morning, mostly for elevations at and over 7,000 feet. Monument Hill could have snow in the grass Tuesday morning, but the concrete is so warm at this point it’s very unlikely we’ll see any accumulation on the interstate. Mountain roads Tuesday morning could be very slick. As of now, the forecast looks warmer and drier from Wednesday through the end of next week.