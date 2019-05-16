Hottest air of 2019 arrives today

Today’s Forecast:

The warmest air of 2019, so far, arrives today! The increasing cloud cover in the afternoon will help soften the blow of the warmth if you’re working outside in and around the mountains, but Pueblo and areas east to Lamar and La Junta, there’s no escaping the heat today! The winds will be strong in the afternoon with gusts into the 20 and 30 mph range. A stray storm is possible over the front range mountains in Teller County, but most major towns and cities will stay completely dry today. Tonight the winds will decrease and we’ll stay mild.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 84; Low – 50. Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds through the afternoon. We’ll stay dry with wind gusts maxing out in the 30 mph range.

PUEBLO: High – 92; Low – 53. HOT with plenty of sunshine but increasing cloud cover into the afternoon. We’ll stay dry with wind gusts maxing out in the 20 mph range.

CANON CITY: High – 85; Low – 54. Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds through the afternoon. We’ll stay dry with the winds staying breezy through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 74, Low – 42. A mix of sunshine and clouds today with a stray thunderstorm possible over the mountains surrounding the town. The winds will be breezy through the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s, Low – 40s. Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds through the afternoon. We’ll stay dry with wind gusts maxing out in the 20 mph range.

PLAINS: High – 90s, Low – 50s. HOT with lots of sunshine but partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. We’ll stay dry with wind gusts maxing out in the 20 mph range.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s, Low – 50s. Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds through the afternoon. We’ll stay dry with wind gusts maxing out in the 30 mph range.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

A cold front on Friday will knock high temperatures back into the 70s and 80s across southern Colorado with wind gusts maxing out in the 40 to 50 mph range. We’ll stay dry tomorrow but in Teller County, over Woodland Park, a stray thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Saturday we’re going to see showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains and the lower elevations in the Pikes Peak region. Sunday looks dry but rain and yes, snow, return to the forecast next Monday and Tuesday. Snow is really only possible at this point Monday night to Tuesday morning when we get cold, and we’re only thinking areas like Teller County and Monument Hill could see light snow. Accumulations look pretty weak at this point, so stay tuned.