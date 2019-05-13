Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny skies with very warm air today and the forecast only gets better with time! We are going to stay mostly dry today but as we move into the afternoon, areas in and by the mountains could see some scattered thunderstorms. Thunderstorms today would likely over the mountains first and then slowly spread east and southeast towards the interstate and plains. Rain coverage today will be spotty, meaning that a lot of southern Colorado will just stay dry and warm.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 77; Low – 47. Sunny and dry through the morning with increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms coming off the mountains in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 82; Low – 50. Sunny, hot and mostly dry but through the late afternoon and early evening an isolated thunderstorm is possible.

CANON CITY: High – 80; Low – 49. Sunny and dry through the morning with increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms coming off the mountains in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 68, Low – 40. Sunny in the morning with thicker clouds in the afternoon with thunderstorms that would develop over town and quickly push east, especially through Ute Pass.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s, Low – 40s. Sunny and dry through the morning with increasing clouds and isolated thunderstorms coming off the mountains in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High – 80s, Low – 50s. Mostly sunny and hot today with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and early this evening, especially across Crowley and Otero counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s, Low – 40s. Sunny and dry through the morning with increasing clouds and scattered thunderstorms coming off the mountains in the afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Tuesday is another day where scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially in and around the mountains from the afternoon to the early evening. Wednesday and Thursday will bring us the warmest air of the year, especially on Thursday. The next widespread rain chance arrives on Saturday, so we’re likely to see fire danger increase by Friday.