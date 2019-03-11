Isolated showers for now, bigger rain and snow Wednesday

Tonight’s Forecast:

Isolated showers will be around this evening and overnight. A few try to linger into the early morning hours. Mainly rain for the lower elevations. Lows will be in the 30’s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 32, High – 62. Isolated showers tonight. Shower chances return tomorrow evening.

PUEBLO: Low – 34, High – 68. Isolated rain showers overnight. Another chance for showers Tuesday afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low – 31, High – 61. A few rain/snow showers tonight. Additional rain/snow tomorrow afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 29, High – 50. A few snow showers overnight. Chance for rain/snow returns Tuesday afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 30, High – 59. Chance for rain/snow showers overnight. Rain chances return tomorrow evening.

PLAINS: Low – 30’s, High – 60’s. Passing showers/thunder tonight. Rain and thunder chances return Tuesday evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 30’s, High – 60’s. A few showers this evening and overnight. Mild tomorrow with pm showers.

REST OF THE WEEK: Lower elevation showers dissipate through the morning with some mid day sunshine. Showers remain abundant for the mountains. Temperatures will be very mild, getting well into the 60’s for most locations. Isolated showers return in the late afternoon and evening. Mainly rain then trying to change to snow. Wednesday will be the big day. Highs at midnight with falling temperatures during the day. Rain showers develop during the morning commute time and change to snow. Mainly isolated rain for the plains. Snow will be heavy at times, especially around the Pikes Peak Region up through the Denver Metro and northeastern Colorado. These areas will have the highest snow totals and near blizzard-like conditions. Expect a lot of travel issues between Colorado Springs and Denver. Winds will be very strong everywhere with gusts near or over 60 mph at times. Snow generally clears overnight with some isolated snow lingering around the Palmer Divide Thursday morning. Those will also improve throughout the day with highs in the 30’s and 40’s. The rest of the week will improve quickly. Sunshine will be abundant through the weekend and into the new week. Temperatures will improve into the 50’s and low 60’s by Sunday.