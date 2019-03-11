A few flurries this morning with wide spread showers south and in the plains tonight

Today’s Forecast:

The winds will be strongest in the southern I-25 corridor all day and night, but plenty of strong gusts will arrive to Springs and Pueblo in the afternoon. Light rain and snow arrive to the mountains later today and this evening, read below for a more detailed forecast on where and what type of precip is expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 48; Low – 31. Cloudy, mild and breezy today with a brief morning flurry possible. Sprinkles could fall at the end of the day but any rain is much more likely south and east of town.

PUEBLO: High – 53; Low – 34. Cloudy, warm and dry from the morning to midday, but light showers are possible by the end of the afternoon through the evening hours.

CANON CITY: High – 52; Low – 33. Flurries in the morning will be replaced with a dry midday and light showers possible again from the late day through the evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 44; Low – 29. Light snow and flurries in the morning will be replaced with a dry day, but a few scattered flurries are possible again this evening, although staying dry is the more likely scenario.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s; Low – 20s. A brief flurry is possible during the mid morning hours but a dry afternoon and overnight is expected to take place with chilly afternoon highs.

PLAINS: High – 50s; Low – 30s. Late day and overnight rain is expected, especially along and south of highway 50 with coverage to Kiowa and Cheyenne county possible overnight. If we get cold enough pockets of rain could get mixed with snow by tomorrow morning, but most of the precip should fall as a light rain.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 50s; Low – 30s. Dry from the morning to early afternoon with a rain to fall from the midday through the evening hours. Heavy snow will occur in the mountains west of I-25 with a rain to snow mixture over the higher terrain in the late day.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The biggest story of the week will be a monster storm impacting the United State and Colorado on Wednesday. High winds combined with snow will create blizzard and blizzard like conditions over the Palmer Divide and several surrounding areas. Snow totals across southern Colorado do not look very impressive, but even with an inch of snow, wind gusts between 60 to 80 mph could create dangerous driving conditions. We will try and put out snow totals starting tomorrow as this system comes on shore of California, but for now be sure and carefully plan out travel on Wednesday, especially from the midday through the evening.