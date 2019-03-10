Weather begins to deteriorate, worst comes Wednesday Night

Summary: Quiet weather tonight, with gradually increasing higher clouds late tonight and Monday, and becoming a thick overcast by afternoon. A few light rain-showers break out in the southeastern Plains later in the day, as do snow showers in the Wet and Sangres.

The Southern Mountains start picking up some accumulating snow Monday night. Then Tuesday is a repeat…but some of the showers could drift a little further north into Pueblo in the PM hours. It remains mild ahead of this system, until the storm itself pulls in to town Wednesday, and blossoms. As it does so, Mountains get heavy snow, Plains get rains, and the I-25 corridor gets rain through mid-afternoon, switching to snow late in the day, and a sloppy, snowy, windy night into Thursday morning, ensues.

Mountains aside, it won’t get messy in the lower elevations until after sunset Wednesday night, but Thursday morning really doesn’t look pleasant. After that, skies rapidly clear and temps begin to rebound. By St Patty’s Day, we’ll have found our pot o’ gold.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 26, High: 48. Clear evening, clouds late. Mainly grey Monday.

PUEBLO: Low: 27, High: 52. Clear evening, clouds late. Mainly cloudy Monday.

CANON CITY: Low: 28, High: 50. Clear evening, clouds late. Cloudy Monday, maybe a sprinkle.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 22, High: 45. Clear evening, clouds late. Grey skies, Monday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 23, High: 46. Clear evening, clouds late. Grey skies, Monday.

PLAINS: Low: 28, High: 52. Clear evening, clouds late. Monday, cloudy, light rain later afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 28, High: 55. Clear evening, clouds late. Cloudy Monday, light rain after noon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Similar Tuesday, but warmer (50s), then rain Wednesday…changing to snow later day, icy at night. Snow Thursday morning, clearing afternoon.