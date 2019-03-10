Cooler and clearing today, active week

Today’s Forecast:

Clouds and cooler temperatures early this morning. Clouds will try to clear later this afternoon. Occasionally breezy today with winds from the south and east. Temperatures will run cooler behind a cold front, highs mainly in the 40’s to low 50’s. Clouds build in late tonight with lows mainly in the 20’s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 43; Low – 24. Cooler today with clouds early and some clearing later on.

PUEBLO: High – 50; Low – 24. Some clearing today with cooler temperatures.

CANON CITY: High – 48; Low – 24. Clouds early then more sunshine. A touch cooler.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 42; Low – 21. A cooler day with improving skies.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40’s; Low – 20’s. Skies improve throughout the day with cooler temperatures.

PLAINS: High – 50; Low – 20’s. Morning clouds will try to dissipate this afternoon, slightly cooler today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 50’s; Low – 20’s. Cooler today with skies trying to clear.

REST OF THE WEEK: The work week becomes more active. 40’s for highs on Monday with isolated snow for the mountains and showers developing during the second half of the day for the lower elevations. The main focus of these will be for the eastern plains and the southern I-25 corridor. Showers will have a more difficult time making it to the Pikes Peak Region, so the chance for precip there will be minor. Similar conditions on Tuesday but temperatures will be warmer, in the 50’s. Snow for the mountains and showers (possibly a few rumbles of thunder) for the plains and southern I-25. Pikes Peak Region will again have a tough time getting much out of this. The best chance for widespread precipitation will come on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Rain changing to snow for most along with gusty winds. Plan on delays and needing extra driving time. Snow lingers for the mountains and Palmer Divide into Thursday with highs in the 30’s and low 40’s. A nicer trend for the rest of the week with mainly sunny skies and highs improving each day.