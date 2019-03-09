Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winds gradually improve, dry weekend

Winds will be strong at times early this morning before easing up late today. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions for your Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, still a touch above average. Highs should make it into the 50’s for most ahead of a cold front.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 53; Low – 24. A breezy day with mainly sunny skies and near average highs.

PUEBLO: High – 60; Low – 24. Cooler today with breezy winds and mostly sunny skies.

CANON CITY: High – 57; Low – 24. Breezy, mostly sunny, and cooler.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 41; Low – 17. Mainly sunny, cooler, and breezy today.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40’s; Low – 10’s. A cooler day with breezy winds and mostly sunny skies.

PLAINS: High – 50’s; Low – 20’s. Cooler today with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 50’s; Low – 20’s. Mainly sunny and breezy with cooler temperatures.

NEXT WEEK: Some cloud cover builds in this evening and overnight with lows in the 20’s. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 40’s. A few extra clouds, but still a dry day. Conditions become more active as we get into the work and school week. Temperatures do improve a bit for the first part of the week with highs in the 50’s on Tuesday. Monday will bring a chance for mainly pm showers. Showers return Tuesday evening and will continue into Wednesday, starting as rain and changing to mix and snow as temperatures drop. Wednesday should be the most active day of the week with showers lingering for most of the day along with strong winds at times. Plan on needing extra travel time through the middle part of the week. A few snow showers linger on Thursday with just a few flurries on Friday. Clouds will be abundant and temperatures will only be in the 30’s and 40’s to end the work and school week.

Jessica Van Meter

Jessica Van Meter

Weekend Meteorologist at KOAA.
