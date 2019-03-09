Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!

Summary: Quiet weather through midday Monday, with a weak cell of high pressure coming tonight and going Sunday, taking the best weather with it. The clouds will tend to increase, high stuff tonight and especially Sunday, thickening and lowering Monday, and the plot thickens, as well!

The Southern Mountains start picking up some accumulating snow Monday, especially PM, the southeastern Plains a few showers…then Tuesday is a repeat…but some of the showers could drift a little further north into Pueblo or possibly even El Paso County in the PM hours. It remains mild ahead of this system, until the storm itself pulls in to town Wednesday, and blossoms. As it does so, Mountains get heavy snow, Plains get rains, and the I-25 corridor gets rain through mid-afternoon, switching to snow late in the day, and a sloppy, snowy, windy night into Thursday morning, ensues.

Mountains aside, it shouldn’t get messy in the lower elevations until after sunset Wednesday night, but Thursday morning really doesn’t look pleasant.After that, skies rapidly clear and temps begin to rebound.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 24, High: 45. Fair and chilly tonight. Partly sunny and cool-ish Sunday.

PUEBLO: Low: 25, High: 52. Fair and chilly tonight. Mostly to partly sunny and mello, Sunday.

CANON CITY: Low: 26, High: 50. Fair and chilly tonight. Partly sunny and mello, Sunday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 22, High: 42. Fair and chilly tonight. Partly sunny and chilly, Sunday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 23, High: 43. Fair and chilly tonight. Partly sunny and chilly, Sunday.

PLAINS: Low: 26, High: 54. Fair and chilly tonight. Mostly sunny and mello, Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 24, High: 55. Fair and chilly tonight. Mostly sunny Sunday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Showers in the Plains later Monday, Tuesday, rain for all…east of the Mountains by Wednesday morning, switching to snow by evening. Windy by then too.