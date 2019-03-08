Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Shower overnight, cooler weather come Sunday

 

Summary:  A storm that is fizzling out over the mountains today, will then reform over NE Colorado and depart tonight, bringing breezy conditions this evening, and the chance for one shower overnight, and then the slightly cooler weather Saturday. But again, our next best chance for measurable precip is next week, and it is becoming clearer that most of the energy and moisture is going to only clip the southeastern corner of the State. Which is to say, only expect precip, if you are reading this from Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa Counties,  Monday night…on and off through Wednesday morning. Further west or north, it appears to just be a lot of cloud cover.

As for those temps, still pretty mild Saturday, cooler Sunday into next week. But the mid-month warm up is still coming, and it probably leads us in to Spring. (Not to say there won’t be ANY more cold days ahead, but they will become far and few between.)

COLORADO SPRINGS:  Low: 32, High: 58. Breezy with an overnight shower. Mostly sunny & breezy Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low: 34, High: 63.  Breezy tonight. Mostly sunny & breezy Saturday.

CANON CITY: Low: 34, High: 58.  Breezy with an overnight shower. Mostly sunny & breezy Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 26, High: 44.  Breezy with an evening shower. Mostly sunny & breezy Saturday.

TRI-LAKES:  Low: 28, High: 48.  Breezy with an evening shower. Mostly sunny & breezy Saturday.

PLAINS:  Low: 36, High: 58. Breezy with an overnight shower. Mostly sunny & breezy Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 36, High: 62.  Breezy tonight. Mostly sunny & breezy Saturday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Dry Sunday and most of Monday, then SE corner of Colorado could pick up a few showers at night on and off through Wednesday. Cooler through the period, highs mostly in the 40s.

Jeff Matthews

Jeff Matthews

KOAA Meteorologist
