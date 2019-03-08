High winds later today & tonight with a light mix of rain and snow through the evening

Today’s Forecast:

Very dense fog is in place through the Arkansas River Valley from Canon City to Pueblo and out to Lamar from the mid to later morning, clearing last out by La Junta and Lamar this morning. The winds will be strongest in the southern I-25 corridor all day and night, but plenty of strong gusts will arrive to Springs and Pueblo in the afternoon. Light rain and snow arrive to the mountains later today and this evening, read below for a more detailed forecast on where and what type of precip is expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 58; Low – 30. Cloudy, warm and very windy today, especially by the Air Force Academy and Cheyenne mountain. Wind gusts across town will range from 30 to 40 mph but at those two locations above, 50 or more mph winds could easily occur. Light snow falls in the mountains west of town but we’ll be warm enough across the city that anything that falls over us would be a light rain. It’s possible the winds will be strong enough to dry out any rain falling out of the clouds, meaning we could see next to no rain from 5 to 7 pm.

PUEBLO: High – 65; Low – 34. Dense morning fog will break up through the mid to late morning. Partly sunny, warm and windy through the afternoon with wind speeds gusting into the 30 to possibly 40 mph range through the day and evening.

CANON CITY: High – 60; Low – 33. Cloudy, warm and windy today with wind speeds ranging from the 20 to mid 30 mph range from the afternoon through the evening. At the end of the day and evening, light rain will run through Canon City from 4 to 6 pm, but areas west, north and south in the valley and high country will see light snow with little accumulations.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 46; Low – 23. Cloudy, cool and windy with wind gusts in the 20 to possibly 30 mph range from the afternoon through the evening. Light snow will come out of Park county between 4 to 6 pm through Woodland Park, but little to no accumulation is expected, between a dusting to 1 to 1.5″ at the most.

TRI-LAKES: High – 50s; Low – 20s. Cloudy, mild and very windy through the afternoon wind gusts in the 30 to possibly 40 mph range from the afternoon through the evening. A brief wintry mix of rain and snow is expected around the evening commute, between 4:30 to 6:30 pm but little impact is expected since I-25 will likely stay warm enough to melt the light snow that falls, visibility would be the bigger concern.

PLAINS: High – 50/60s; Low – 30s. Warmer as you get closer to El Paso and Pueblo counties cooler again to the east for areas like Lamar to Kit Carson. The winds will be strongest closer to the interstate, but the gusts will kick into the 20 and mid 30 mph range out into the far eastern plains through the afternoon. Very scattered and isolated showers will move east from El Paso and Pueblo counties through the evening with dry skies expected by 11 to midnight across all of the plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 30s. Very strong winds in the Sangre De Cristos and then down through Westcliffe and across the southern I-25 corridor from Colorado City to Trinidad. The winds will gust from the morning to the end of the day between the 30 to 50 mph range, strong enough at times to lean and possibly tip an empty semi truck load. Light snow will appear over the southern mountains from the midday through the evening but only a few scattered rain showers are possible from Walsenburg to Trinidad and areas east.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

It will stay very gusty and windy tonight through Saturday morning, but much lighter winds are expected through Sunday with much chillier air by Sunday afternoon. A mix of rain and snow is expected next week, starting on Monday and lasting to Thursday. Right now most of the elevations will see a mix of rain to a wintry mix while the mountains, like in and around Teller county and the Sangres, see snow. We’re still tracking this system closely and hope to have a better idea on the storm track by the weekend.