Warm and windy again today with isolated lunch-time showers

Today’s Forecast:

Another gorgeous day comes to southern Colorado… if you don’t mind some clouds and WIND! Most will stay dry today but light isolated showers are possible from Canon City to Pueblo and even the south side of Colorado Springs around lunch time. The winds will be strongest from Springs to Pueblo in the afternoon, but 40 to 50 mph gusts will be happening from Westcliffe to Walsenburg and Trinidad from the morning to the end of the day. Tonight the winds die down and temperatures fall to the mid 20s by Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 57; Low – 27. A touch of morning fog with a partly sunny, warm and windy afternoon. Wind gusts will peak in the low 30 mph range. A quick shower is possible around lunch time but most of the city stays dry today.

PUEBLO: High – 63; Low – 26. Partly cloudy, very warm and windy through the afternoon. Wind gusts will peak this afternoon in the mid 30 mph range. A quick shower is possible from 1 to 2 pm with little rainfall expected.

CANON CITY: High – 60; Low – 35. Partly sunny, warm and windy with gusts in the mid 30 mph range. A quick shower is possible around lunch time with little rainfall expected.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 50; Low – 25. Partly sunny and mainly dry, but we’ll watch for a stray sprinkle in around lunch time. The winds will be strong with wind gusts around the low 30 mph range.

TRI-LAKES: High – 50s; Low – 20s. Partly sunny, warm and very windy today with mid morning to afternoon gusts in the mid 30 mph range. We should stay dry in the Tri-Lakes but a quick lunch time sprinkle is possible.

PLAINS: High – 40/50s; Low – 20s. Warmer as you get closer to El Paso and Pueblo counties and much cooler to the east for areas like Lamar to Kit Carson. The winds will be strongest closer to the interstate, but the gusts will kick into the 20 and low 30 mph range out into the far eastern plains through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 30s. Very strong winds in the Sangre De Cristos and then down through Westcliffe and across the southern I-25 corridor from Colorado City to Trinidad. The winds will gust from the morning to the end of the day between the 30 to 50 mph range, strong enough at times to lean and possibly tip an empty semi truck load. Light snow is possible over the southern mountains but the wind will probably keep most towns at the surface dry.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The winds will stay strong, especially across the southern I-25 corridor from today through Saturday, but tonight most areas will see a brief break and get calm by tomorrow morning. Friday will once again be very windy and warm, but we’ll see more widespread snow over the mountains with a rain/snow mix in the evening over the Pikes Peak region, probably more of a light rain down by Canon City. The weekend looks dry but windy on Saturday, coolest for Sunday.

A large system is still looming for early next week. The first pass will be rain in the plains and a rain to snow mix across the I-25 corridor and adjacent mountains. Light snow to a rain/snow mix is expected on Tuesday, with the left over wrap around snow on Wednesday.