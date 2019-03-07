More Snow West, High & Dry East

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Summary: Mild weather for another 24 hours, with the numbers tumbling Saturday, and again Sunday.  A Pacific storm that will fizzle over the mountains tonight (but bring another 5-9″), will then reform over NE Colorado and depart on Friday night, which will bring some wind Friday afternoon…drop a shower Friday evening, and then the slightly cooler weather. Our next best chance for measurable precip is Monday night….and could go on and off through Wednesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS:  Low: 28, High: 58. Mostly clear tonight. Sunshine Friday morning, clouding up in afternoon, a shower after dark. Becoming breezy, mild Friday.

PUEBLO: Low: 27, High: 65.  Mostly clear tonight. Sunshine Friday morning, clouding up in afternoon. Becoming breezy, mild Friday.

CANON CITY: Low: 32, High: 64.  Mostly clear tonight. Sunshine Friday morning, clouding up in afternoon, shower or two late in the day and after dark. Becoming breezy, mild Friday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 25, High: 48.  Mostly clear tonight. Sunshine Friday morning, clouding up by afternoon, a few showers later day and evening. Becoming breezy, mild Friday.

TRI-LAKES:  Low: 26, High: 50.  Mostly clear tonight. Sunshine Friday morning, clouding up by afternoon, a few showers later day and evening. Becoming breezy, mild Friday.

PLAINS:  Low: 28, High: 63. Mostly clear tonight. Sunshine Friday morning, clouding up in afternoon, shower after dark. Becoming breezy, mild Friday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 34, High: 66.  Mostly clear tonight. Sunshine Friday morning, clouding up in afternoon, maybe one shower after dark. Becoming breezy, mild Friday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Dry both weekend days, but much warmer Saturday (near 60F Saturday, closer to 40F Sunday.)

Jeff Matthews

