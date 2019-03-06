Warm & windy today with light snow in Teller county tonight

Today’s Forecast:

Cold temperatures across the I-25 corridor and plains this morning with be replaced by 50 degree temps later this afternoon! The winds will be stronger today, especially in the afternoon, but strongest over 11,000 feet in the Sangres and Pikes Peak mountains, where there is a high wind warning for gusts over 60 mph. We’ll stay dry for most of southern Colorado but this evening through Thursday morning, light snow over the high mountains and Teller county could dump light snow.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 53; Low – 33. Cloudy with warm & windy air, gusts will be in the 20 mph range.

PUEBLO: High – 58; Low – 34. Partly cloudy, warm and windy with gusts in the 20 or more mph range.

CANON CITY: High – 60; Low – 40. Partly cloudy, warm and windy with gusts in the 20 mph range.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 50; Low – 34. Mostly cloudy and mild with wind gusts in the 30 mph range with light snow from this evening to early Thursday morning, snow totals between a dusting to 1.5 inches are possible.

TRI-LAKES: High – 50s; Low – 30s. Cloudy with warm & windy air, gusts will be in the 20 to 30 mph range.

PLAINS: High – 40/50s; Low – 20s. Warm and windy across the plains but cooler air will linger the farther east you get, with highs in the low 50s across La Junta and then upper 40s for Lamar.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Strong winds at and above 11,000 feet with very strong wind gusts through the southern I-25 corridor. Walsenburg to Trinidad will see wind gusts up to 50 mph at their strongest through the afternoon and evening hours.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

While light snow falls tonight across the southern mountains and Teller county, little to no snow is expected over southern Colorado other than a few flakes around the west side of Colorado Springs or Monument Hill. Thursday will be warmer, but with more wind and possibly some high wind warnings in the southern I-25 corridor with more 50 or more mph gusts possible. Warm air will stick around through Saturday with only a little rain and snow possible Friday evening, and most of that will be in the mountains.

The next big system to watch happens by the middle of next week. It would start with warmer air and a rain on Tuesday and then as cold air wraps around the low pressure system, we would see a transition to snow through Wednesday. It’s too early to know how much rain or snow will fall, but the chances we see at least some of that precipitation looks pretty high.