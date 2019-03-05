Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Warmer air today with more snow melt!

Today’s Forecast:
It’s so cold a couple snow flakes were seen out around the region this morning, but most of us stay dry well into the afternoon! Today won’t be overly warm, but we’ll be MUCH better than Monday with tons of snow melt on the pavement, and even some on the grass. Tonight we’ll be cold again, but no where near as cold as the last few nights with lows in the teens and low 20s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 31; Low – 19. Sunny, breezy and chilly with high clouds in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 36; Low – 16. Mostly sunny skies with above freezing afternoon temperatures and light winds.

CANON CITY: High – 39; Low – 25. Mostly sunny skies and breezy with above freezing afternoon temps.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 39; Low – 25. Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds and breezy conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High – 30s; Low – 10s. Sunny, breezy and chilly with high clouds in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High – 30s; Low – 10s. Mostly sunny skies with cold afternoon temperatures and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 30/40s; Low – 20s. Mostly sunny skies and breezy with some of the warmest temperatures in the region!

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:
Cloud cover fills in the skies tonight and that will help to keep things mild with lows falling into the teens and low 20s. Wednesday is the start of a BIG warm up with highs back into the 50s across the lower elevations, and some of the mountains! Thursday and Friday bring a lot of wind, but also a mix of 50s and 60s to the region. A light flurry is possible around Woodland Park late Wednesday night but for most of the area, dry skies are expected until a possible light rain/snow Friday night.

Sam Schreier

Sam Schreier

Sam Schreier is a meteorologist at KOAA in Colorado Springs Email: sschreier@koaa.com
