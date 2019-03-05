Milder days ahead!

Tonight’s Forecast:

Clouds filter in this evening and overnight. Temperatures won’t be as bitterly cold tonight, but still below freezing. Areas of refreezing will still be possible. Lows in the 10’s and 20’s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 17, High – 53. A few clouds tonight and not as cold. Warmer tomorrow.

PUEBLO: Low – 16, High – 56. Not as frigid overnight with fog possible. Milder for Wednesday.

CANON CITY: Low – 21, High – 59. Passing clouds overnight. Nice boost in temps for tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 20, High – 48. Passing clouds tonight. Milder tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 10’s, High – 40’s. Not as frigid tonight. Wednesday will be milder.

PLAINS: Low – 10’s, High – 40’s. Passing clouds overnight with isolated fog. Warmer temperatures for Wednesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 20’s, High – 60’s. Areas of clouds tonight. Much warmer tomorrow.

REST OF THE WEEK: A nice boost in temperatures for the rest of the week. Temperatures warm into the 50’s and some 60’s. Snow will build over the mountains with a small chance for stray flurries for the lower elevations Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That will also come with some very strong winds. Highs get even warmer on Thursday in the 50’s and 60’s. Friday will still be mild and breezy with a chance for a few showers later Friday into Friday night. Temperatures drop into the 40’s and 50’s with breezy winds for the weekend. Monday evening into Tuesday could bring another chance for showers.