Scattered morning snow showers with COLD air all day

Today’s Forecast:

Snow showers, especially across the southern mountains and I-25 corridor from Walsenburg to Trinidad, will blow through southern Colorado well into the mid morning hours, but the cold is here to stay all day. Nearly everyone across southern Colorado saw snow over the weekend into last night, and that means most roads are snow covered and slick for your morning drive to work. As cold as today will be, tonight will be worse with lows falling back to the single digits.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 19; Low – 6. Fog and possible flurries through the mid morning, cold all day with light winds and less cloud cover by the mid afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 20; Low – 4. Snow showers through the mid morning with dry afternoon skies and cold air that sticks around all day.

CANON CITY: High – 21; Low – 9. Snow showers through the mid morning with dry afternoon skies and cold air that sticks around all day.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 25; Low – 10. Cold and mainly dry other than a quick, random flurry in the early morning with cold air lasting all day.

TRI-LAKES: High – 20s; Low – 0s. Cold and mainly dry skies other than an isolated flurry by the mid morning with that cold air lasting all day.

PLAINS: High – 20s; Low – 0s. Snow showers through the mid morning with dry but cold skies through the rest of the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 20s; Low – 0s. Heavy snow moving east across the southern I-25 corridor from Walsenburg to Trinidad through the mid to late morning, meaning I-25 will stay slick for the morning commute and up to lunch time. The afternoon looks dry and cold.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

After the COLD night tonight into Tuesday morning, we’ll start to bring some warmth back for Tuesday afternoon. Highs will bounce back into the 30s Tuesday and then the 50s for Wednesday! We’ll stay very warm into Friday with mainly dry skies. A quick flurries Wednesday night is possible in the Pikes Peak region, but the better chance for moisture is Friday night when a rain/snow mix crosses the mountains to our area by Saturday morning.