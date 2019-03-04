Bitterly cold tonight then the warming begins

Tonight’s Forecast:

Clearing skies will allow for melting until sunset. Overnight temperatures drop into the 0’s so refreezing will be a big issue, especially for back and side roads. With the melting snow, we could see a few areas of patchy fog develop and some isolated flurries within that fog.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 6, High – 33. Bitterly cold tonight. Slightly warmer tomorrow with some sunshine and melting.

PUEBLO: Low – 5, High – 36. Chilly overnight. Above freezing Tuesday with sunshine.

CANON CITY: Low – 12, High – 41. Mainly clear and cold tonight. Milder tomorrow with sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 9, High – 37. Cold again tonight. Mainly sunny with more melting Tuesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 0’s, High – 30’s. Mostly clear and cold tonight. Milder tomorrow with more melting.

PLAINS: Low – 0’s, High – 30’s. Mostly clear and cold tonight with patchy fog. Milder Tuesday with sunshine early.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 0’s, High – 40. Chilly night with mainly clear skies. Milder tomorrow with more melting.

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine for much of the day on Tuesday before high clouds try to push in later on and into Tuesday night. Highs will be in the 30’s and we’ll get another good dose of melting. The warmth finally kicks in again for the rest of the week. Highs will be back into the 50’s for the rest of the work and school week with a few low 60’s on our warmest day, Thursday, which will come with some stronger winds. Highs fall back into the 40’s and 50’s for the weekend. Mountain snow will be around Wednesday into Thursday. Another round builds in later Friday and we could have some showers spilling towards the lower elevations late Friday into Saturday morning along with gusty winds. This doesn’t look terribly impressive at this point, but it will likely be our next shot at some moisture.