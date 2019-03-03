Wintry conditions continue today

Today’s Forecast:

Snow packed, slick, and icy roads this morning. Main roads should see some improvement throughout the day, but back and side streets will continue to be an issue over the next couple of days. Plan on extra time if you have to head out this morning. Temperatures stay chilly with highs only in the 10’s so we won’t have much melting today. Clouds will still be around with a few flurries/light showers this morning. A few bands of snow will try to develop later today with an east-west orientation. The prime target for this looks to be along and south of hwy 50. Could see up to a few additional inches of accumulation.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 15; Low – 4. Cold today with flurries in the morning and a chance for light snow showers this afternoon. Accumulation generally under 1″

PUEBLO: High – 17; Low – 7. Well below average today. Mainly flurries at times.

CANON CITY: High – 23; Low – 10. Cold today with flurries lingering.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 24; Low – 7. Cold all day long. Flurries this morning with a few snow showers trying to develop early this afternoon. Accumulations generally under 1″

TRI-LAKES: High – 10’s; Low – 0’s. Bitterly cold today. Few AM flurries and a chance for lighter PM snow. No big accumulations from this.

PLAINS: High – 10’s; Low – 0’s. Cold today with another chance for snow starting this afternoon. Main focus looks to be along and south of Hwy 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 20; Low – 0’s. Chilly today with another round of snow this afternoon and lingering into tonight. At least 2-5″ possible with this.

REST OF THE WEEK: Bitterly cold tonight with lows in the single digits. A few of our coldest areas could dip below 0°. Skies will be improving with the chance for mainly lingering flurries by Monday morning. Back and side roads will likely still cause delays for the AM commute. Temperatures stay below freezing for everyone, but we should see some sunshine trying to break out and that should prompt some melting to begin. Highs in the 20’s. 30’s for Tuesday with dry conditions. Much warmer for the rest of the week. Highs soar back into the 50’s and low 60’s through Friday. Winds will be strong at times. Cooler temperatures by Saturday. The next chance for showers looks to hold off until Friday into Saturday, but it looks like a mainly mountain snow event with this morning’s models.