Weather Alert, snow sets in…enough to shovel

**Weather Alert tonight, Sunday, Monday morning***

Summary: A couple of cold fronts has swept though, chilling the air down so low that, with snow setting in, it will be at huge liquid to solid ratios. In other words, if a quarter inch of liquid (melted snow) were involved at 30F, or at 20F, you would get much more…fluffier snow…at the colder temperature, and that’s what’s going to happen.

The snow falls heaviest, by far, this evening, then peters out overnight to flurries, and then, there will be bands of snow coming through tomorrow later day and at night, into Monday morning. So, the accumulations I post below are really for tonight, and the rest after tonight, will be under 2″ and probably closer to 1″ tomorrow night into Monday.

Bitter cold accompanies it, and the cold doesn’t really ease up until Wednesday. I do believe, however, this is the last really cold outbreak of the season, with lesser outbreaks from now…going forward.

But do expect icy roads tonight, tomorrow night, and Monday morning, when delays will be common and the commute, slowed.

Expect intermittent flurries Sunday, and a period of flurries on Monday too. Little additional accumulation expected from that…but the cold will be deep.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 6, High: 16. Snow. 4-6″ by morning. Occasional flurries Sunday, very cold.

PUEBLO: Low: 9, High: 18. Snow. 2-4″ by morning. Occasional flurries Sunday, very cold.

CANON CITY: Low: 12, High: 20. Snow. 3-6″ by morning. Occasional flurries Sunday, very cold.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 8, High: 24. Snow. 4-7″ by morning. Occasional flurries Sunday, very cold.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 8, High: 22. Snow. 4-7″ by morning. Occasional flurries Sunday, very cold.

PLAINS: Low: 8, High: 18. Snow. 3-5″ by morning. Occasional flurries Sunday, very cold.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 12, High: 24. Occasional light snow. 1-3″ by morning. Becoming partly sunny Sunday, very cold.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Flurries Monday morning, sun breaks by afternoon. very cold. Bright Tuesday. Ok Wednesday, warmer…