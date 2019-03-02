Fog and freezing drizzle AM, snow returns PM

Today’s Forecast:

Areas of clouds, fog, flurries, and freezing drizzle possible early this morning, mainly for the lower elevations. This could mean some extra time to get any cars parked outside ready to go. Clouds, fog, etc. will try to improve through the morning hours with a few sunshine breaks possible heading towards noon. Highs will be colder today, mainly in the 30’s. Winds will be mainly from the east, giving us good upslope flow to fuel snow later today. Snow begins early this afternoon around the Pikes Peak Region and then continues to expand along the I-25 corridor and out towards to plains by later this evening. This snow will be moderate to heavy at times and will likely accumulate quickly with road conditions deteriorating. Plan on needing a lot of extra travel time between this evening and Sunday morning. General accumulations are looking more intense than they were 24 hours ago. The majority of locations could see around 3-6″ by Sunday morning. Those totals could be higher where heavier banding sets up.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 36; Low – 8. Areas of fog and freezing drizzle/flurries early this morning. Snow returns this afternoon and continues into tonight, heavy at times. Totals will vary greatly. Generally 3-6″, locally higher for the higher elevations and where heavier bands linger.

PUEBLO: High – 39; Low – 12. Areas of fog and flurries/freezing drizzle early. Snow returns this evening through tonight. About 3-6″ possible.

CANON CITY: High – 49; Low – 15. Snow showers return this afternoon, heavy at times. About 3-6″ possible, locally higher with heavier bands.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 40; Low – 10. Snow arrives this afternoon and continues into tonight. 4-8″ possible, locally higher where heavy bands linger.

TRI-LAKES: High – 30’s; Low – 0’s. Snow arrives this afternoon and continues into tonight. Accumulations of 4-8″ will be possible, especially with heavy bands developing. Plan on travel issues beginning this evening.

PLAINS: High – 30’s; Low – 10. Clouds, fog, flurries, and freezing drizzle early this morning. Snow arrives later this evening and continues overnight. About 3-6″ possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 40’s; Low – 10’s. Cooler today with snow arriving by this evening and continuing overnight. Accumulations of about 1-3″.

NEXT WEEK: Mainly flurries and light snow linger by Sunday morning. However, roads will likely still be messy from overnight accumulations. Plan on needing extra time. Another round of more isolated snow bands will develop later Sunday into Sunday night with more flurries lingering for Monday. Travel delays will be likely through Monday morning for most areas. Sunday should be our coldest day with highs only in the 10’s. The rest of the week will hold some improvements. Skies will be dry after Monday with temperatures back above average by the last part of the work week.