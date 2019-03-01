Breezy and mild ahead of weekend cold and snow

Today’s Forecast:

Breezy and mild to wrap up the work and school week. Highs will be in the 50’s and 60’s ahead of a cold front that moves in later today, dictating our exact highs. Today will be the warmest of the next several days. Clouds become more abundant later today and the front could spark isolated showers and it moves through this afternoon and evening. Snow will be ongoing for the high country today and that continues into the weekend too.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 57; Low – 24. Mild and breezy today. Mainly dry with increasing clouds.

PUEBLO: High – 65; Low – 23. Stronger winds and warmer temperatures. Increasing clouds, but mainly day.

CANON CITY: High – 61; Low – 27. Breezy and mild today. Mainly dry with increasing clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 45; Low – 24. Increasing clouds with a chance for an isolated shower

TRI-LAKES: High – 40’s; Low – 20’s. PM clouds with a chance for isolated showers, especially later this evening.

PLAINS: High – 50’s; Low – 20’s. Milder today with breezy winds. Cold front could spark isolated showers/drizzle.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60’s; Low – 30’s. Warm and breezy today.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Fog and clouds build in tonight behind the cold front. These could have isolated showers/flurries in them. Lows fall into the 20’s for the lower elevations with some 30’s for the higher elevations. Skies try to improve on Saturday, but any clearing will be short lived. Highs will only make it into the 30’s for most locations with snow developing during the second half of the day. That snow will continue Saturday evening, overnight, and into Sunday morning for most locations. This should be an accumulating snow for everyone. Highest totals by Sunday morning will likely be found along the Palmer Divide with places like Monument picking up about 3-6″. Saturday into Saturday night should bring the most widespread snow, but some mainly light snow will still be around for both Sunday and Monday. Expect some slow travel at times through the weekend and into Monday. Sunday should be the coldest day with highs only in the 10’s. 20’s return on Monday and we’ll have a decent warm up through the work week. We should be back above average by Wednesday.