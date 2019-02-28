Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!

Today’s Forecast:

Cold air in the morning will be replaced with MUCH warmer air this afternoon, especially compared to what happened on Wednesday! A few areas in the Arkansas River valley will see light fog again this morning, but most of us start the day with sunshine and end with clouds mixed across the skies. The winds will be stronger in the afternoon but manageable, blowing between 10 to 20 mph for most of the I-25 corridor. Tonight high level clouds and breezy conditions will keep temperatures warmer, with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 52; Low – 32. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon with warm and breezy winds.

PUEBLO: High – 56; Low – 28. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with warm and breezy winds.

CANON CITY: High – 57; Low – 40. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with warm and light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 42; Low – 30. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon with pleasant temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s; Low – 30s. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon with pleasant and breezy winds.

PLAINS: High – 40/50s; Low – 10s/20s. Partly cloudy skies with much cooler air out east towards Lamar with light afternoon winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 30s/40s. Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with very warm and breezy winds.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Warmer and windier conditions return to the forecast on Friday, but so does heavier cloud cover and the chance for a few sprinkles and flurries through Friday evening. Much colder air arrives Friday night and puts highs on Saturday into the 40s, and then teens and low 20s by Sunday! Snow will start falling Saturday evening and end by Sunday morning. Early snow estimations from this system look light, generally a dusting to 3 inches across town in Colorado Springs, 2 to 4 inches Monument Hill and Teller county, a dusting to an inch Pueblo, a dusting to 3 inches across the eastern plains and between 1 to 3 inches for the southern I-25 corridor.