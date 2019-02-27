Cold air from the east pushes into the I-25 corridor today

Today’s Forecast:

Fog has once again settled into Colorado Springs, as well as the lower Arkansas River valley this morning from Pueblo to La Junta, with manufacturing plants once again producing light snow over the steel city. Any light fog or the flurries over Pueblo will disappear quickly in the morning, but we won’t see much of a warm up later today. Arctic air from the Midwest has invaded the plains over the last few days, and today we’ll see it push up into the I-25 corridor.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 51; Low – 26. Dense, morning fog quickly disappears by mid morning with mix of clouds and sunshine today with light winds and chilly high temperatures.

PUEBLO: High – 56; Low – 23. Light fog and flurries, generated from manufacturing plants, will disappear quickly by the mid morning and lead us into a chilly afternoon.

CANON CITY: High – 53; Low – 32. A mix of clouds and sunshine today with light winds and decently mild temperatures, mainly due to being so far west of the cold air.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 46; Low – 27. A mix of clouds and sunshine today with light winds and chilly high temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s; Low – 20s. A mix of clouds and sunshine today with light winds and chilly high temperatures.

PLAINS: High – 30s; Low – 10s/20s. Light fog in the morning through the river valley with very cold air sticking around through the afternoon, with a high of 30 near Lamar, 35 in La Junta and Springfield.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 50s; Low – 20s/30s. Some of the warmest air in the region shows up in the southern I-25 corridor with mostly sunny skies mixed with a few high level clouds.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Down sloping warmth returns tomorrow and Friday pushing highs back into the 50s and 60s! A cold front will arrive Friday night, and it’s going to be incredibly cold from Saturday through Tuesday. Heavy snow through the mountains starts on Thursday and ends Sunday, with several places seeing a foot or more through that 4 day stretch! Some of that snow will arrive to southern Colorado Saturday night into Sunday morning, but at this point accumulations look to stay pretty light for most areas.