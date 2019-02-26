Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!

Today’s Forecast:

Dense fog greeted early morning commuters today, and we even had a few flurries were squeezed out over Pueblo! Fog the flurries over Pueblo will go away fairly quickly into the morning, just as soon as we start warming up into the mid morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with some high level clouds jumping over the mountains into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s for I-25 from Springs to Pueblo, but to the eastern plains, arctic air will keep highs from La Junta to Lamar in the 40s and 30s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 51; Low – 19. Weak fog in the morning is replaced with sunshine mixed with some clouds in the afternoon and mild high temps.

PUEBLO: High – 56; Low – 18. Fog and a flurries generated from manufacturing plants in the morning will disappear quickly by the mid morning and give us a sunny and warm afternoon.

CANON CITY: High – 53; Low – 21. Dense fog will disappear by the mid morning and give way to a mostly sunny day with a few high clouds and mild temps in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 46; Low – 20. A touch of fog in the morning with a nice mix of sunshine and clouds with a chilly afternoon high temp.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s; Low – 20s. Cold in the morning with a nice and sunny afternoon mixed with a bit of cloud cover running over the mountains.

PLAINS: High – 30s/40/50s; Low – 10s. A touch of fog through the Arkansas River with very cold air out east into Bent, Prowers and Kiowa counties. Highs will range from 35 in Lamar to 40 in La Junta and near 50 for Springfield.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 50s; Low – 30s. Some of the warmest air in the region shows up in the southern I-25 corridor with mostly sunny skies mixed with a few high level clouds.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Another cold night is in store for southern Colorado, especially across the eastern plains with teens returning for any county east of El Paso and Pueblo counties. A weak cool front will push highs back a couple degrees in the Pikes Peak region tomorrow, but Pueblo should warm to about the same temperature you see today. Thursday and Friday look to be the warmest days of the week with the help of down slope winds. Snow returns by the weekend with the best chance for accumulation between Saturday night to Sunday morning.