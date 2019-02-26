Active and cold weather returns late this weekend

Tonight’s Forecast:

Pleasant for the rest of the evening with mild temperatures along I-25. Cold air is still going strong for the eastern plains, so temperatures will run much cooler there. Areas of clouds tonight. Isolated fog tries to build in for the eastern plains again. Lows will be mainly in the 20’s with some 10’s for the eastern plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 26, High – 48. Clouds develop again overnight. Partly cloudy and cooler Wednesday.

PUEBLO: Low – 25, High – 40. Some clouds tonight with isolated fog possible. Cooler and partly cloudy tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low – 29, High – 49. Clouds develop overnight. Cooler tomorrow with some clouds cover.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 24, High – 46. Clouds move in tonight and stick around tomorrow with cooler temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 20’s, High – 40’s. Clouds develop late tonight. Partly cloudy and cooler tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low – 10’s, High – 30. Chilly tonight with isolated fog. Clouds linger tomorrow with cold air sticking around.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 30’s, High – 50’s. Increasing clouds tonight. Some sunshine tomorrow with cooler temperatures.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will stick around at times for you Wednesday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the 40’s and low 50’s along I-25. The cold air lingers for the plains with highs only in the 20’s and 30’s. Right back into the 50’s and low 60’s for Thursday and Friday. Clouds will be around, but snow should stay mainly confined to the Continental Divide. Big changes into the weekend and start of the new week. Temperatures will drop with highs only in the 10’s and 20’s by Sunday. Winds will be breezy and skies will be active with the potential for a few different rounds of snow between Saturday and Monday.