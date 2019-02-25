Warm and dry for a few days!

Today’s Forecast:

In a wonderful change of pace, we’re going to get warm… and actually stay that way for a few days! Today, sunshine will get the morning going with a few clouds back into the afternoon. The winds will stay fairly light but the breeze will kick in a bit stronger out through the end of the day. Highs will push themselves into the low to mid 50s later today with a cold night coming as lows slip to the teens overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 51; Low – 19. A sunny morning with high clouds and a breeze in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 56; Low – 18. Mostly sunny, warm and dry with an afternoon breeze.

CANON CITY: High – 53; Low – 21. Mostly sunny, warm and dry with a light afternoon breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 46; Low – 20. A sunny morning with high clouds and a breeze in the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s; Low – 20s. A sunny morning with high clouds and a breeze in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High – 40/50s; Low – 10s. Warmer towards Pueblo, cooler towards Lamar this afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 50s; Low – 20s. Mostly sunny, warm and dry with a light afternoon breeze.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Tuesday looks amazing with highs up into the 50s and low 60s for the lower elevations! Patchy dense fog is going to develop across the lower valleys tomorrow morning but quickly disappear into the mid morning. A cold front pushes highs back to the 40s and 50s by Wednesday with 50s and 60s by Thursday. Snow in the mountains starts on Friday and continues heavily through Sunday. Light snow or flurries are possible from Friday to Sunday across southern Colorado, but we might need to upgrade that snow as we go through the week.