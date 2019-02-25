Areas of fog/freezing drizzle for the plains

Tonight’s Forecast:

Areas of clouds for the rest of the day but temperatures stay mild. Fog will try to develop overnight. The main focus will be for areas of the plains and Arkansas River Valley, but some of that could try to spread into other locations too. With the clouds and fog, the plains will have the chance to see some freezing drizzle overnight, which could cause issues and driving concerns. Lows will be in the 10’s and 20’s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 21, High – 57. Chance for isolated fog tonight. Mostly sunny and pleasant tomorrow.

PUEBLO: Low – 20, High – 62. Areas of fog developing. Clearing skies and milder for your Tuesday.

CANON CITY: Low – 28, High – 60. Mostly clear overnight. Mostly sunny and mild tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 23, High – 48. Mostly clear tonight. Sunny and milder Tuesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 20’s, High – 50’s. Areas of fog try to develop late tonight. Clearing tomorrow with milder temperatures.

PLAINS: Low – 10’s, High – 50. Fog and low clouds develop overnight. Freezing drizzle will also be possible. Clearing throughout the day on Tuesday with milder temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 20’s, High – 60’s. Mainly clear overnight. Bright tomorrow with nice temperatures.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Fog and low clouds clear for mainly sunny skies on Tuesday. Highs should end up a few degrees milder for most areas. A cold front will knock temperatures back a bit on Wednesday with snow for the Continental Divide. Winds get a little breezy on Thursday with highs back into the 50’s and 60’s. Cooler air arrives for the rest of the week and especially into the weekend. Precipitation chances will be focused on the mountains, but areas of the lower elevations could have some stronger winds and stray shower/flurry activity Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday look to bring better chances for more abundant snow shower activity for everyone with highs only in the 20’s and 30’s.