More melting ahead with warmer temperatures this week

Today’s Forecast:

We’ll do more melting today with highs getting into the 40’s, which is still a touch below average. Clouds will be around today, but skies stay dry. Winds won’t be as strong, just some occasional gusts over 20 mph. A few clouds linger tonight with lows mainly in the 10’s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 42; Low – 18. A quiet day with additional clouds and below average temperatures.

PUEBLO: High – 46; Low – 15. Increasing clouds with cool temperatures.

CANON CITY: High – 46; Low – 22. Highs clouds move in today but we stay dry.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 37; Low – 17. Increasing clouds and cool temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High – 30’s; Low – 10’s. Quiet today with increasing clouds and below average highs.

PLAINS: High – 40’s; Low – 10’s. A dry and not as gusty day. Temperatures stay below average.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 40’s; Low – 10’s. Not as windy today. Dry skies, but clouds will be increasing.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures warm up as we get into the work week. 50’s for Monday with partly cloudy skies. More sunshine and warmer still on Tuesday with highs in the 50’s and 60’s. A cold front cools temperatures back into the 40’s and 50’s but skies stay dry. Winds increase on Thursday and temperatures warm into the 50’s. Models still have some difference late in the week. Generally, we’ll expect colder temperatures to arrive for the end of the week. Winds will be strong at times with the best chance for lower elevation snow will be on Friday. This chance for snow doesn’t look exceptional at this point, but we’ll keep an eye on the chance as we get closer. Exact highs on Friday will depend on the timing of a front with the colder air settling in on Saturday.