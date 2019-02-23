Snow moves out this morning, blowing snow continues

Today’s Forecast:

It’s been a wintry night with good snow accumulations for most areas. Roads are icy and snow packed for many areas. If you have to head out this morning, allow plenty of extra time and take things slowly. Snow will end from the northwest to the southeast throughout the morning hours, replaced by sunshine by this afternoon. The sunshine and high temperatures above freezing should allow for roads to improve throughout the day. Refreezing will likely be an issue overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 38; Low – 16. Snow clears out quickly this morning, replaced by sunshine. Lingering impacts to roads will be likely through much of the day with additional blowing and drifting.

PUEBLO: High – 45; Low – 14. Snow moves out through the morning hours with sunshine taking its place. Still a cold and breezy day.

CANON CITY: High – 67; Low – 33. The snow moves out and sunshine moves in. Breezy winds remain with cold temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 67; Low – 33. Snow ends early this morning with sunshine becoming more abundant. Lingering issues with blowing and drifting snow.

TRI-LAKES: High – 30’s; Low – 10’s. Snow will end early this morning but roads will have lingering impacts with blowing and drifting snow.

PLAINS: High – 30’s; Low – 10’s. Snow ends later this morning with blowing and drifting continuing for most of the day. Plan on dangerous driving conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 40; Low – 10’s. Snow will come to an end this morning. Blowing and drifting will cause issues throughout the day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Refreezing overnight will mean a few delays Sunday morning, especially for side roads and back roads. Temperatures stay below average with dry conditions to start the new week. The work and school week ahead looks mainly dry for the lower elevations. Temperatures will improve through Tuesday, warming into the 50’s and even low 60’s. A cold front will knock temperatures back a bit below average for Wednesday then back to the 50’s and near 60’s through Friday.