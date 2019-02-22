Snow arrives this evening, really gets going overnight over the plains

Today’s Forecast:

Snow is back across southern Colorado, but it doesn’t arrive for most until either the evening commute or the overnight hours. Snow starts over the southern mountains through the end of the day, and moves into the Pikes Peak region by the evening commute. Snow spreads south to Pueblo and eventually the Trinidad area through just after the evening commute. The plains will see a rain first overnight with a quick transition to heavy snow. A cold and slippery morning will await most of the region Saturday morning, but sunshine and dry skies return for the afternoon!















COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 40; Low – 20 Snow returns to the north and west sides of town around 5 pm tonight with a wintry mix over downtown and southeast that will quickly turn to snow by 6 pm. Snow will be heaviest through the evening but blowing snow overnight is still possible. Across town, totals will vary from 1-3 inches from Briargate and north while downtown seeing a dusting to 2 inches by Saturday morning.

PUEBLO: High – 44; Low – 24. Rain falls heaviest towards 6 to 7 pm and then transitions to snow quickly by 8 to 9 pm. Light snow accumulations are expected through the overnight hours, but a strong north wind overnight could make any late drives dangerous from drifting county roads and low visibility through town. Totals by Saturday morning are expected to range from a dusting to 2 inches, especially towards the east side of town.

CANON CITY: High – 42; Low – 26. A wintry mix shows up by the start of the evening commute and turns quickly to a snow by 6 pm. A dry slot is going to prevent heavy snow totals over Canon City, but light blowing snow will still leave between a dusting to 1 inch across town by Saturday morning. Bigger snow totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches are more likely west towards Cotopaxi.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 36; Low – 14. Snow arrives late today around 4 pm and snows fairly heavy through the evening hours. Blowing overnight snow will add to any accumulation we see this evening and leave a range of 2 to 4 inches by Saturday morning.

TRI-LAKES: High – 30s; Low – 10s. Snow starts to arrive by 5 pm tonight, meaning any commutes through town and over Monument Hill could get slick quickly as the evening commute goes on. The heaviest snow will occur through the evening, but blowing and driving snow could add another couple inches overnight to early Saturday morning. Snow totals through the area will range from 2 to 5 inches by Saturday morning.

PLAINS: High – 40s; Low – 20s. The plains will see the heaviest snow of the area overnight, especially in Las Animas county and right out to the Kansas border. We will see a rain first fall east of El Paso and Pueblo county sometime after 9 pm and then turn to a heavy snow around midnight through Saturday morning. Snow totals will range from 2 to 4 inches by La Junta, 2 to 5 inches Lamar and Springfield, but a 3 to 6 inch band is expected to set up near Kim on highway 160 east through Las Animas county.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 40s; Low – 20s. Showers are possible through the southern I-25 corridor in the early evening wiht a transition to snow by 7 to 8 pm. Heavier snow will start falling through the overnight hours as the wind shifts to the north and blows in the 30 to 40 mph range. Snow totals by Saturday morning will range from 1 to 3 inches in Colorado City, 2 to 4 from Walsenburg to Trinidad, and 2 to 5 inches through La Veta Pass.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Strong winds slam through Colorado tonight, making any late drives through slow dangerous for drifting roads and low visibility through Saturday morning, especially across the eastern plains. The sun will return quickly from the I-25 corridor and then east as the morning goes on, meaning we’ll see snow melt and a great afternoon! Temperatures rebound back into the 40s by Monday with high 50s and a few 60s by Tuesday.