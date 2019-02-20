Brrrrrutal cold this morning but just above freezing later today!

Today’s Forecast:

Behind last night’s snow, a BRUTAL cold morning awaits with plenty of ice and packed down snow on your side streets and neighborhoods. Sunshine will start melting down the pavement in the late morning, but the air temperatures you feel will just barely get above freezing much later into the afternoon. Tonight anything wet or icy will stay that way into Thursday morning as we see temperatures dip back well below freezing.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 32; Low – 12. Very cold with icy side streets this morning but warmer with highs right near freezing this afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 39; Low – 10. Very cold with icy side streets this morning but warmer with highs above freezing this afternoon.

CANON CITY: High – 36; Low – 14. Very cold with icy side streets this morning but warmer with highs above freezing this afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 26; Low – 6. Very cold with icy side streets this morning but warmer with highs just below freezing this afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High – 20s; Low – <10. Very cold with icy side streets this morning but warmer with highs right below freezing this afternoon.

PLAINS: High – 30s; Low – 10s. Very cold with icy county roads especially north of highway 50 this morning but warmer with highs above freezing this afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 30s; Low – 10s. Very cold with mainly dry commutes other than mountain drives this morning but warmer with highs just above freezing this afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Cold mornings with chilly afternoons are going to be a feature in the forecast well into the net 7 days. The next round of snow for southern Colorado comes on Friday and leaves by Saturday morning. The bulk of our snow will accumulate Friday night to Saturday morning, but it’s starting to look like the tail end of our Friday morning commute could see snow.