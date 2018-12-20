Thursday Forecast: Chilly with much lighter winds

Today’s Forecast:

All things considered, today will be a nice mid December day! The winds will be much lighter compared to Wednesday and high pressure will keep sunshine over all of the forecast area. Highs will be cooler than yesterday with a spread of 40s and 50s through the lower elevations.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 47; Low – 24. Sunny skies with a steady breeze in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 53; Low – 16. Sunny skies with light winds and mild afternoon temps.

CANON CITY: High – 54; Low – 28. Sunny skies with light winds and mild afternoon temps.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 43; Low – 24. Sunny skies with light winds and a light afternoon breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High – 40s; Low – 20s. Sunny skies with a steady breeze in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High – 50s; Low – 20s. Sunny skies with light winds and mild afternoon temps.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 40s; Low – 30s. Sunny skies with light winds and mild afternoon temps.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The forecast starts getting much more active tomorrow… but if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas… you might need to keep dreaming. We will see some of the warmest temperatures of the month tomorrow, with Colorado Springs and Pueblo both only a few degrees away from breaking records! The warmth tomorrow unfortunately does comes with fire danger, in fact, a Fire Weather Watch is already in place for most of the interstate through 5 pm Friday.

A small chance for snow exists on Saturday, but our models continue to show disagreement on how close the snow will come to southern Colorado. Right now, the safe bet shows the mountains and areas north of the Palmer Divide seeing snow and only a dusting making it down to northern El Paso county, snow likely under an inch for Woodland Park.

For now, Christmas Eve and day both look bone dry in our long term forecast models, but the day after Christmas could pack some heavy snow! It’s way too early to know if this system will pan out, but we’ll be watching next Wednesday very closely.