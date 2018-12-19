Wednesday Evening Weather: Winds gradually improve

Tonight’s Forecast:

After a gusty day, winds eventually improve through the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be mainly clear tonight with lows in the 10’s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 19, High – 48. Winds improve tonight with mainly clear skies. Cooler and mostly sunny Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low – 17, High – 51. Mostly clear skies with improving winds through the overnight. Mostly sunny and cool tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low – 20, High – 50. Calming winds and mostly clear skies tonight. Sunny and cool for your Thursday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 12, High – 40. Winds improve and skies clear this evening. Cool and mostly sunny tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 14, High – 40’s. mainly clear with winds improve through the overnight. Thursday will be cool and mainly sunny.

PLAINS: Low – 10’s, High – 50’s. Winds work on improving with clear skies tonight. Sunny and cool tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 10’s, High – 50. Improving winds and skies tonight. Cool Thursday with mainly sunny skies.

NEXT SEVERAL DAYS: Thursday will be cool, but still above average, with highs mainly in the 40’s. Skies will be mainly sunny and winds won’t be as strong. Breezy winds again on Friday, but they’ll be from the West. That will give us a warming downslope component to the day and some warmer temperatures. Highs will be well into the 50’s and 60’s. Cooler air arrives for the weekend with highs in the 30’s and 40’s. We’ll have snow showers in the mountains on Saturday and we could get a quick shot of overnight snow for the lower elevations with little to no accumulation. We look dry and little milder for Christmas Eve and Day with highs in the 40’s and low 50’s. The next chance for snow arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.